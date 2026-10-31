Drug, arms networks busted, 8 held with 11 pistols, 2kg heroin

The Amritsar commissionerate police busted three separate drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling networks with the arrest of eight individuals and recovered 11 pistols and 2.293 kg of heroin from their possession, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Three separate cases under the Arms Act and NDPS Act have been registered, officials said. (HT)

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Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Babbu (24), of Bhalla Colony in Amritsar; Karan Singh, alias Vansh (19), and Karandeep Singh, alias Karan (20), both residents of Naushehra Dhalla, Tarn Taran; Angraj Singh, alias Shanki (28), and Rahul, alias Shaani (30), both residents of Ghanupur Kale in Amritsar; Manpreet Singh, alias Karan (22), of Attari in Amritsar; Kapil, alias Papal (31), of Gowal Mandi in Amritsar; and Nikhil Gill, alias Saap (27), of Sadar Bazaar Cantt in Amritsar.

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Angraj, Kapil, and Nikhil have criminal background with cases under NDPS Act and Arms Act registered against them, said officials.

The recovered pistols include three 9MM Glock, two .30 bore Star, one .30 bore Beretta, one .30 bore PX-5, three .30 bore, and a country-made .32 bore pistol.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing details of the first operation, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said police teams arrested Karandeep from the jurisdiction of Chheharta police station and recovered two pistols from his possession.

In the second operation, police teams arrested six accused — Karan, Angraj, Manpreet, Rahul, Kapil and Nikhil and recovered seven pistols from their possession.

In another operation, the CP said that police teams pursuing a separate lead arrested Karandeep from the jurisdiction of Chheharta police station and recovered two pistols along with 2.293 kg of heroin from his possession.

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Three separate cases under the Arms Act and NDPS Act have been registered, officials said.