Israel election results LIVE: Arab parties hold the key to next govt; Knesset to be sworn in on November 10

The results show that the Netanyahu bloc holds 53 seats, compared with 48 for opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s camp and 19 for the Arab parties. No group has been able to reach the 61 seat majority. Overall turnout stood at 77.9 per cent of eligible voters, with a total of 5,716,665 votes recorded.

Results expected to be presented to President on November 4

The final results are expected to be formally presented to President Isaac Herzog on November 4, after the completion of any investigations into possible errors or submitted queries. The newly elected 26th Knesset is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10.

Meanwhile, three electoral lists failed to meet the required 3.25 per cent threshold to enter parliament. The Reservists received 2.7 per cent of the vote, the People of Israel secured 1.7 per cent, while the Charedi Public garnered 0.2 per cent.

Israelis do not vote directly for PM

Israelis do not vote directly for the prime minister or elect individual lawmakers from local constituencies. Instead, they cast their ballots for political parties or electoral lists, which submit candidates in a predetermined order.

The entire country serves as a single electoral constituency. Unlike systems in which voters elect representatives from separate constituencies, Israel allocates parliamentary seats based on the nationwide vote share received by each qualifying party or list.

Israel follows a proportional representation system, under which parties receive seats in the 120-member Knesset broadly in proportion to their share of the national vote. This system allows multiple parties to enter parliament, making coalition-building central to the process of forming a government.

Political parties, electoral list must secure at least 3.25 per cent of valid votes to qualify for Knesset

A political party or electoral list must secure at least 3.25 per cent of the valid votes cast nationwide to qualify for seats in the Knesset. This minimum share is known as the electoral threshold.

Seats are distributed proportionally among the lists that cross the threshold. Those that fail to meet it do not receive seats, and their votes are excluded from the calculation used to allocate seats among qualifying lists.

To form a government, a prospective prime minister must be able to secure sufficient support in the Knesset. A coalition commanding the support of at least 61 of the 120 lawmakers has a majority.

The party that wins the most seats does not automatically form the government. A smaller party may be able to assemble a coalition with enough parliamentary support, while the largest party may struggle to find willing partners.

Israel voting process

Each electoral list submits a list of candidates in a predetermined order. On polling day, voters select a paper ballot bearing the name and identifying letters of their preferred party or list. Ballots are placed in envelopes and deposited in ballot boxes.

Voters do not separately choose the prime minister or an individual member of the Knesset. The seats won by each list are determined by its share of the nationwide vote, subject to the electoral threshold.

The candidates who enter the Knesset are determined by the order in which they appear on their party's list and the number of seats the list wins.