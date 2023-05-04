Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 drug peddlers get 10-year imprisonment

Ludhiana: 2 drug peddlers get 10-year imprisonment

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 04, 2023 11:54 PM IST

On December 11, 2019, the Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested two accused, Kapil Shelly of Bank Colony of Jamalpur and Raja of Amritsar, for drug peddling and recovered 350-gm heroin from their possession. A Ludhiana court sentenced two drug peddlers to 10 years rigorous imprisonment

A local court has sentenced two drug peddlers to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after finding them guilty of conscious possession of 350 gm heroin. The court has also imposed a fine of 1 lakh each on the convicts.

A Ludhiana court has sentenced two drug peddlers to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after finding them guilty of conscious possession of 350 gm heroin. The court has also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh each on the convicts. (Representational image)
A Ludhiana court has sentenced two drug peddlers to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after finding them guilty of conscious possession of 350 gm heroin. The court has also imposed a fine of 1 lakh each on the convicts. (Representational image)

On December 11, 2019, the Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested two accused, Kapil Shelly of Bank Colony of Jamalpur and Raja of Amritsar, for drug peddling and recovered 350-gm heroin from their possession.

A case under Sections 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at police station Moti Nagar.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF, Ludhiana Range, said the team had carried out the investigation and on the basis of evidence and witnesses, the court convicted the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
heroin possession
heroin possession
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out