Ludhiana: 2 drug peddlers get 10-year imprisonment

A local court has sentenced two drug peddlers to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after finding them guilty of conscious possession of 350 gm heroin. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on the convicts. (Representational image)

On December 11, 2019, the Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested two accused, Kapil Shelly of Bank Colony of Jamalpur and Raja of Amritsar, for drug peddling and recovered 350-gm heroin from their possession.

A case under Sections 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at police station Moti Nagar.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF, Ludhiana Range, said the team had carried out the investigation and on the basis of evidence and witnesses, the court convicted the accused.