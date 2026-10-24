Drug trafficking: 20-cr property attached, over 6k arrests made in nine months, says Haryana govt

Haryana government on Friday said that the fight against drug trafficking has resulted in property attachments worth around ₹20 crore and 6,824 arrests in the past nine months.

Officials said that since 2022, 163 habitual drug offenders have been placed under preventive detention. (HT File)

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau (HSNCB), Sanjay Kumar informed the state-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee meeting that chief secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired here that the value of attached property increased nearly 230%, from ₹6 crore in January–September 2025 to ₹19.52 crore in the same period of 2026. The number of individuals whose property was attached rose from 78 to 163.

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The meeting also reviewed departmental action under the national roadmap on narcotics control, 2026–29, and follow-up measures arising from the previous state-level NCORD meeting.

“The state has set a property-attachment target of ₹30 crore by December 2026, with properties worth ₹15 crore currently under consideration by the competent authority in Delhi,” an official spokesperson said.

The ADGP informed that enforcement activity increased during the nine-month period. For instance, FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act rose by 40%, from 2,722 to 3,809. Arrests increased by 27%, from 5,393 to 6,824, while cases involving commercial quantities rose from 346 to 380 during the same duration.

Heroin seizures nearly doubled, from 43.176 kg to 84.695 kg and opium recoveries rose from 236 kg to 430 kg even as cocaine seizures stood at about 3kg. The MD/MDMA recoveries rose to approximately 1.76 kg.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials reported that 12 drug cartels have been identified across the state and operations to dismantle them are underway. Authorities have identified 29 fugitives. Two blue corner notices and one red corner notice have been issued, and the matter has been taken up with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Delhi. Districts have been directed to initiate lookout notices and passport revocation proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials reported that 12 drug cartels have been identified across the state and operations to dismantle them are underway. Authorities have identified 29 fugitives. Two blue corner notices and one red corner notice have been issued, and the matter has been taken up with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Delhi. Districts have been directed to initiate lookout notices and passport revocation proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that since 2022, 163 habitual drug offenders have been placed under preventive detention.