Drunk, ex-soldier kills daughter in fit of rage in Himachal’s Una
A retired soldier killed his two-and-half-year-old daughter and critically injured his wife in a fit of rage at Chalet village in Gagret sub division of Una district, police said on Saturday.
Una superintendent of police Arijit Sen Thakur said the accused, Ravinder Kumar, who had retired from the army, was drunk when he came home on Friday night and had an altercation with his wife.
He locked himself and his family in a room and beat up his wife and daughter.
The incident came to light early on Saturday when the family did not open the door. “He would abuse and throw floor tiles on anyone trying to open the door. People then broke down the door and found the mother and daughter unconscious on the floor,” Thakur said.
They were rushed to the Community Health Centre at Daulatpur Chowk, where doctors declared the child dead.
The woman was referred to the Regional Hospital at Una and her condition is stated to be critical.
