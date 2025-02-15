Dry weather continues in Himachal, 64% less rainfall in February so far

With the weather mostly remaining dry, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 64% rain shortfall in February so far with all the districts witnessing less rainfall. Smoke appears in the sky during a major forest fire near Kelvi village in Theog in Shimla district on Friday. (HT Photo)

From February 1 to 14, the state has received 16.3 mm actual precipitation against a normal of 45 mm. The lower parts of the state have witnessed less rainfall compared to the higher parts of the state.

While Sirmaur has recorded a shortfall of 97% in the rainfall so far, 87% less rain has been recorded in Bilaspur followed by 85% shortall in Kinnaur and 80% each in Una and Hamirpur districts.

However, in Kullu the shortfall was only 32% in February so far and 44% recorded in Mandi. Shimla’s rainfall deficit is 77% and Chamba also recorded 48% rainfall deficit so far.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted mainly dry weather till February 18 in the state. However, there are chances of light rain or snowfall in parts of Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts on February 15. On February 19 and 20, light rain and snowfall was predicted in parts of the state.

According to IMD, the minimum temperatures have fallen by 2-3 degrees during the past 24 hours and they remained below normal by 2-4 degrees and in the range of 2-6 degrees over some parts of plains or low hill areas.

The minimum temperatures in some parts of mid hill areas were near normal and in the range of 4-7 degrees. However, in high hill areas of the state the minimum temperatures were above normal by 2-3 degrees and in the range of -8 to -3 degrees.

The maximum temperatures were above normal over many parts of plains (between 21-24 degrees) and mid hills (between 15-21 degrees).