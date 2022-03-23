Duo that snatched purse from 70-year-old woman in Manimajra nabbed
Cracking a snatching case within 24 hours, police have arrested two youths who targeted a 70-year-old woman in Manimajra on Monday.
The victim, Urmila of Gobindpura, Manimajra, was walking back home from the Manimajra market around 2.50 pm, when two youths on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her purse before fleeing the spot. Urmila had complained that the purse contained ₹400 in cash and her Aadhaar card.
Following the incident, a special investigation team was formed by the Manimajra police and the two accused, Mohammad Amir, 22, of Hallomajra and Rajat Kumar, 23, of Daria village, were arrested on Tuesday.
The snatched purse and the motorcycle used to commit the crime were recovered from the duo.
Police said Amir, who works as a car mechanic, is also named in two vehicle theft and robbery cases. Kumar is currently unemployed. Both will be produced in court on Wednesday.
They are facing a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. If proven guilty, the accused face up to 10 years of jail time.
