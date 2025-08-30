Dy CM Choudhary slams NHAI over bridge collapse in Jammu

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of flood-damaged infrastructure in Jammu and pulled up the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the poor quality of roads and bridges that, he said, “collapsed like a pack of cards.” Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of flood-damaged infrastructure in Jammu and pulled up the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the poor quality of roads and bridges that, he said, “collapsed like a pack of cards.” (Sourced)

Choudhary visited critical sites including the Devak Bridge near AIIMS Vijaypur in Samba and the Sahar Khad Bridge near Lagate Morh in Kathua, both of which were heavily damaged during the recent floods that swept across the region.

Calling for accountability and a transparent investigation, Choudhary said the scale of damage reflected deep-rooted negligence, poor oversight, and substandard construction by implementing agencies.

“This is not just a natural disaster but a direct result of systemic failures. Public safety has been compromised, and we will hold NHAI accountable,” he said during the inspection.

Targeting the previous PDP-BJP coalition government, Choudhary accused it of gross mismanagement and inaction on flood mitigation.

“Funds sanctioned for dredging the Jhelum and Tawi rivers disappeared. Flood channels were never expanded, and no real steps were taken to protect the people from recurring flood threats,” he said. “The former coalition owes the people an explanation — where did the public money go?”

He also criticised the unelected regimes that followed the coalition, accusing them of being idle and indifferent.

“Successive lieutenant governors did little to advance flood protection plans. The recent destruction only underscores their failure,” he added.

Choudhary also lashed out at the local BJP leadership, accusing them of being absent during the crisis. “Where are the BJP MLAs now? People are suffering, and all they offer are hollow statements. Instead of playing politics in Jammu, they should be in Delhi demanding a proper relief package from the BJP-led Central government,” he said.