ED summons Mann’s relative in 5-cr bribery charge linked to his wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s relative on Friday in connection with an alleged ₹5-crore bribery allegations involving Mann’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, officials said.

It is not immediately clear whether the agency has registered a separate case specifically against Grewal in connection with the allegations. (HT)

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Amardeep Singh Grewal, a prominent Punjabi film personality, was asked by the federal agency to appear before it at the high intensity unit (HIU) in the national capital on October 7, for which he sought an adjournment. He has now been asked to appear at the Delhi office of ED on October 9.

Grewal, who is associated with East Sunshine Production and has worked on several Punjabi films, including “Maujaan Hi Maujaan” (2023) and “Snowman” (2022), was not available for comment. He is also understood to have overseas production and release linkages.

The ED initiated a money-laundering probe following an alleged bribery controversy in which Grewal’s name reportedly surfaced. He has been accused of allegedly demanding ₹5 crore in connection with efforts to have a criminal investigation withdrawn or otherwise settled.

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{{^usCountry}} It is not immediately clear whether the agency has registered a separate case specifically against Grewal in connection with the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is not immediately clear whether the agency has registered a separate case specifically against Grewal in connection with the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy came to light during an independent inquiry conducted by the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), headed by former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Ranjit Singh. The inquiry reportedly mentioned the name of the CM’s wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur.

Kaur has repeatedly denied any connection with the matter and has termed the allegations baseless. She has also initiated legal proceedings over what she described as defamatory allegations against her.

The controversy relates to an abduction and rape case that surfaced in April. The woman’s father had alleged that she was abducted by Gurvinder Singh, also known as Guri Chahal, a resident of Mohali.

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An FIR was registered in Amritsar on April 29, and the woman was rescued on May 1. Chahal was arrested on May 13 but was released on bail in mid-July. His release subsequently led to allegations of a “botched investigation” by the Punjab Police.

During subsequent legal proceedings, allegations emerged that ₹5 crore had been sought in connection with attempts to have the criminal case withdrawn or settled.

On August 22, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) separately took cognisance of the controversy and issued notices to Punjab chief secretary and director general of police, seeking an action-taken report.

Last month, Dr Gurpreet Kaur filed a criminal defamation complaint against Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, party leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. She alleged that they had made false statements accusing her of helping protect a rape accused.

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Kaur filed the complaint before a Chandigarh court under Sections 210 and 222 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, alleging an offence under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.