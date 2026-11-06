Education must go beyond marks, nurture good human beings: Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the purpose of education must extend beyond academic performance and marks to the development of well-rounded individuals with strong moral values, independent thinking and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addresses the 'Honour & Excellence 2026 Annual Awards Ceremony' organized by the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES) at the Convention Centre, in Jammu on Thursday. (ANI)

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Addressing a gathering at the annual awards ceremony of the Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar Education Society (DJSES), titled ‘Honour & Excellence 2026’, Omar lauded its contribution to nurturing skilled and responsible citizens across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

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The ceremony recognised meritorious students for their outstanding performance in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, honoured employees who had completed 25 years in service and celebrated distinguished alumni of the Society’s educational institutions.

Omar praised the society’s network of 24 schools across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, underscoring its role in providing quality education and shaping students’ futures.

Recalling his association with the Diocese’s educational institutions, particularly Burn Hall School, Srinagar, where he studied until Class 5, the chief minister reminisced about his school days and expressed appreciation for the contribution of the institution to education and character-building.

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{{^usCountry}} “These schools produce civil service officers, police officers, doctors and business leaders. But more than anything else, they produce successful people who remain good people,” he said, adding that the true achievement of an educational institution lies in nurturing individuals who can distinguish between right and wrong and contribute positively to society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These schools produce civil service officers, police officers, doctors and business leaders. But more than anything else, they produce successful people who remain good people,” he said, adding that the true achievement of an educational institution lies in nurturing individuals who can distinguish between right and wrong and contribute positively to society. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising the need to cultivate independent learning, he encouraged students to develop reading habits and use artificial intelligence responsibly and ethically. He said technology should serve as a tool to enhance learning and understanding rather than become a substitute for individual effort, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity.