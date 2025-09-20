Education, skills key to social progress: Himachal governor

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that education drives skills and skills enhance the value of education, and only by combining both can society progress. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File)

“When society advances, the nation advances,” he remarked.

He was addressing the valedictory session of the three-day “EduSkills HR Summit 2025” in Shimla as the Chief Guest on Friday. The summit witnessed the participation of academic leaders, including vice chancellors, principals and directors, along with over 100 HR professionals and corporate leaders.

Shukla said that ideas hold immense power, and artificial intelligence (AI) is a vital part of this evolving landscape. “We are at a juncture where the old foundation and the new construction meet. AI is a part of this new construction, and its use must be exercised with caution,” he observed.

EduSkills Foundation for organising the summit, Shukla said that it is a significant step towards nation-building. He stressed that in the age of rapidly changing technologies, innovation and global competition, the real wealth of the nation lies in the knowledge, skills and creativity of its youth.

“More than 65 percent of India’s population is young. To turn this demographic dividend into real strength, we must ensure that our students are not only educated but also skilled and employable. Skill development is not an option anymore, it is a necessity. It is the foundation on which the future of our youth, the growth of our industries, and the prosperity of our nation rest,” he said.