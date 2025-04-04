E-learning portal launched for Haryana employees

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday launched an e-learning web portal for the e-office platform. An official spokesperson said that web portal was aimed at helping government employees enhance their digital skills and streamline administrative processes. The initiative marks a major step toward a more efficient, paperless governance system, ensuring that all government departments adopt digital workflows effectively. Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday launched an e-learning web portal for the e-office platform. (HT File)

The e-learning portal, developed by the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON), provides structured training modules for employees and features user-friendly courses designed to help officials understand and use the e-office system with ease. The platform can be accessed both in English and Hindi.

Speaking at the launch, the chief secretary said this initiative will not only improve efficiency and accountability but also make official work faster and more accessible.

In a separate development, the chief secretary on Wednesday chaired a crucial meeting of the Unique Identification Implementation Committee (UIDIC) for facilitating 100% Aadhaar penetration across the state.

Rastogi directed officials as well as bankers and department of post to ensure full activation of Aadhaar enrolment kits at the earliest. He said that special enrolment camps will be conducted in both government and private schools to facilitate Aadhaar registration for students.

The CS also asked the school education department to run awareness campaigns seeking parents’ co-operation to complete mandatory biometric updates for their children at the age of 5 and 15.