Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting of security and administrative apparatus of Kashmir division and asked officials for sustained crackdown on terror modules.

Emphasising the swift resolution of public grievances, the LG said that fostering a strong connection between citizens, police, and the administration is of paramount importance. (@manojsinha_)

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The meeting, attended by all the top officials of police and administration, focused on operational preparedness, security strategies, and future action plans to ensure a peaceful environment in Kashmir division.

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The LG directed the officials for sustained and aggressive action against terror modules.

“He (LG) emphasised tightening counter-infiltration grids and fostering seamless synergy between the district administration, Jammu & Kashmir Police, army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in executing counter-terror operations,” the police spokesman said.

Sinha directed the DCs and SSPs to closely monitor anti-national elements within the administration and prioritise efforts to combat radicalisation. The LG also asked for monthly reviews regarding the attachment of properties belonging to narco-terrorists and the terror-supporting ecosystem. He said the action against narco-terrorists must continue unabated, besides relentless crackdowns on drug smugglers and peddlers, to realise the vision of drug-free Jammu & Kashmir.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the swift resolution of public grievances, the LG said that fostering a strong connection between citizens, police, and the administration is of paramount importance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the swift resolution of public grievances, the LG said that fostering a strong connection between citizens, police, and the administration is of paramount importance. {{/usCountry}}

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“Under no circumstances should communal harmony and the law and order situation be allowed to deteriorate. We must institutionalise best practices and implement district convergence plans to ensure sustainable peace and development,” the LG said.

He called for setting up district-level social media cells to swiftly counter misinformation. In view of the winter season, the LG directed the administration to ensure adequate stock and availability of essential commodities and robust snow-clearance mechanisms.