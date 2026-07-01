Er Rashid returns to Tihar jail after interim bail

Baramulla member of Parliament, Engineer Abdul Rashid on Tuesday left for Delhi to surrender before the Tihar jail authorities after expiry of his Interim bail. Baramulla MP Er Rashid. (File)

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that Er Rashid returned to Tihar Jail after the expiry of his five-day interim bail granted by the court.

The Delhi High Court had granted him bail from June 25 to 30 to attend the 40th day event of his father’s death.

The party said that emotional scenes were witnessed at Er Rashid’s Srinagar residence as family members, relatives and well-wishers bid him farewell with tears in their eyes before he left for New Delhi in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directions.

Last week, the MP was overwhelmingly blocked by his own party members from resigning his parliamentary seat.

During an internal secret ballot vote, 746 out of 773 Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) delegates (nearly 96%) representing all 18 assembly segments of the North and Central Kashmir constituencies voted against his resignation proposal on Friday.

Rashid, the founder and chief of the AIP, has been lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail since August 2019 following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in an alleged terror-funding case. Despite his long-term incarceration, he secured a historic victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating National Conference’s Omar Abdullah by more than two lakh votes.

Inam Un Nabi appealed to the Government of India and the judiciary to release the Member of Parliament Er Rashid, “enabling him to freely discharge the responsibilities entrusted to him by the people.”