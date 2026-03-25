Er Rashid to donate one- month salary to Iran

Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Er Rashid, on Tuesday announced in Parliament that he will donate his one month’s salary for the reconstruction of a school in Iran where more than 100 children were killed. MP Er Rashid said that humanity must rise above political boundaries when innocent lives are lost. Referring to the tragic school strike in Iran that claimed over 100 children’s lives, he said the pain of affected families demands solidarity and action. “I will donate my one month’s salary for rebuilding that school where over a hundred children lost their lives. This is a small contribution, but it reflects our responsibility towards humanity,” he said. Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Er Rashid. (File)

He urged the Government of India to adopt a compassionate and balanced approach in global matters and stand with those facing injustice.

During his speech, Rashid also touched upon the Indus Water Treaty, stating that while there have been calls to reconsider it, the losses suffered by Jammu and Kashmir over the years due to restrictions under the treaty must be acknowledged and compensated. He demanded a special package to offset these losses, particularly in regions with vast hydropower potential that remains underutilised.

The Baramulla MP further raised concern over attempts by section of students in Jammu, to erase historical figures referring to reports of names like Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah being removed or targeted. He termed such actions as unjust, saying history cannot be erased or rewritten by selectively removing personalities and said rewriting history has always proved disastrous.

He also raised the issue of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), stating that major corporations and institutions must ensure that their CSR funds reach underserved and backward regions like parts of Baramulla.