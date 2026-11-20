A 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver was crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding private bus after it rammed into his vehicle, causing him to fall near Karabara Chowk on Thursday.

Investigating officer ASI Harpal Singh said a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Daresi police station against the bus driver. (HT) more less

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The Daresi police have arrested the accused bus driver, identified as Harpreet Singh, and impounded the vehicle involved in the collision.

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According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, Savita, her husband, Ranjit Mahto, had left home for work with his e-rickshaw on Thursday. While he was travelling from Basti Jodhewal towards Jalandhar Bypass on the service road along the National Highway, a speeding private bus hit his vehicle near Karabara Chowk.

Following the impact of the collision, Mahto fell and came under a wheel of the bus, sustaining a fatal head injury. He died before medical help could arrive.

Investigating officer ASI Harpal Singh said a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Daresi police station against the bus driver under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} Mahto was the sole breadwinner for his family and is survived by his wife, four daughters, and a son, all of whom are school-going students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahto was the sole breadwinner for his family and is survived by his wife, four daughters, and a son, all of whom are school-going students. {{/usCountry}}

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