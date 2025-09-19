Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Fairs, festivals backbone of rural economy: Himachal guv

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 06:20 am IST

Appreciating the cultural performances presented by women’s groups, he said that if they are given regular encouragement, they can present attractive and high-quality cultural programmes at minimal cost

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday said that fairs not only help in preserving folk art and culture but also strengthen the rural economy reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the state and are considered an integral part of life.

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. (File)
“Such fairs are a powerful medium to bind the younger generation with their roots and to promote harmony and fraternity in the society,” he said, while presiding over the closing ceremony of the three-day district-level Sair fair organised at Jukhala in Bilaspur district.

Appreciating the cultural performances presented by women’s groups, he said that if they are given regular encouragement, they can present attractive and high-quality cultural programmes at minimal cost. This will give new life to rural culture and help preserve traditions.

The governor said that Sair fair offers an opportunity to the people from nearby villages to participate in large numbers and make their purchases. The local products, handicrafts and traditional foods exhibited also serve as a platform of income for the villagers. He directed the district administration to set up stalls of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and banking sectors at the fair so that villagers could get information.

