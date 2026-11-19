Ladakh’s landscapes, rich cultural heritage and compelling human stories are set to find a national platform at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa, with two films, ‘Becoming’ and ‘Birds on Ice’, selected for the prestigious Indian Panorama sections. The films will showcase the region’s distinctive cultural identity, spiritual traditions, landscapes and everyday human experiences to audiences from across the country and beyond.

‘Birds on Ice’, directed by Sahil Shah, is an 85-minute feature film selected for the Indian Panorama Feature Films section and the best debut feature film of a director category. (Sourced)

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Lieutenant governor VK Saxena said, “The selection of Ladakhi films at IFFI is another opportunity to bring the region’s landscapes, culture and stories to a wider national and international audience.”

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‘Becoming’, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Leena Yadav, has been selected as the opening film of the Indian Panorama non-feature films section. The 11-minute Ladakhi short film follows Rinchen, a young mother, and her son Agyal, whose unusual connection with nature and mysterious visions raise questions about reincarnation, destiny and spirituality.

As Agyal experiences memories seemingly belonging to another life and feels drawn towards the ancient Likir Monastery, the discovery of objects in a locked room leads the monks to believe that he may be the reincarnation of a revered Rimpoche.

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{{^usCountry}} Featuring Rinchen Angmo and Tsering Wanggail, the film explores the connections between past, present and future through Ladakh’s spiritual traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Featuring Rinchen Angmo and Tsering Wanggail, the film explores the connections between past, present and future through Ladakh’s spiritual traditions. {{/usCountry}}

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The second selection, ‘Birds on Ice’, directed by Sahil Shah, is an 85-minute feature film selected for the Indian Panorama Feature Films section and the best debut feature film of a director category.

The film follows Tashi, a young girl from Ladakh who lives with her grandfather while awaiting the return of her shepherd parents. Her life takes a new direction when she gets a pair of borrowed ice-hockey skates and discovers her dream of pursuing the sport. Set against the challenging Himalayan winter, the narrative explores childhood, family, grief, resilience and determination.

Featuring Semzang Skitdon as Tashi, alongside N Chopal, Kunga Choskyab, Padma Chorol and Sonam Stobgais, the film marks the feature debut of Sahil Shah. Written by Shaan Pasricha and produced by Cameo Films, it draws inspiration from Ladakh’s vibrant ice-hockey community.

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