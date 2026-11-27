A man posing as an ENT doctor at Rajpura Government Hospital allegedly cheated a 36-year-old woman from Mohali of ₹3 lakh by promising to get her brother recruited as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Punjab Police. City cyber crime police registered a case against him and his unidentified associates.

She told police that Nirvair Singh Saini contacted her on Instagram in July. (HT File) more less

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The complainant originally from Hoshiarpur, lives in Phase 5, Mohali, and is undergoing training at Phase 6 government hospital. She told police that Nirvair Singh Saini contacted her on Instagram in July. He claimed to work as an ENT doctor at Rajpura Government Hospital and said he lived in Sector 70, Mohali. He also claimed that his political connections could help arrange government jobs. After meeting Saini a few times, the victim asked him to arrange a job for her brother. Saini told her that four to five ASI posts were available under the sports quota and demanded ₹14 lakh. He asked her to pay half the amount in advance and the rest after the recruitment.

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The woman paid him ₹6 lakh in four installments. She issued a cheque for ₹2 lakh on July 16, transferred ₹1 lakh through Google Pay on July 30, paid ₹15,000 on August 15 and handed over ₹3 lakh in cash at her Phase 5 residence on August 25. Saini promised to provide a joining letter by September 25 but failed to do so. When the woman sought a refund, he kept delaying payment and left his residence at Motia Green, Sector 82.

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{{^usCountry}} She lodged a complaint through the 1930 cybercrime helpline on October 26. Saini later returned ₹3 lakh to the victim’s mother through an acquaintance Ramandeep Singh Sidhu, but retained the remaining ₹3 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She lodged a complaint through the 1930 cybercrime helpline on October 26. Saini later returned ₹3 lakh to the victim’s mother through an acquaintance Ramandeep Singh Sidhu, but retained the remaining ₹3 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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Police booked the accused under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.