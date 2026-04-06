Faridabad man hangs himself while on video call with girlfriend

A 28-year-old man hanged himself to death while on a video call with his girlfriend here on Sunday, police said. The deceased was said to be alone at home at the time. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased was a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad, they said. After being informed of the incident, police arrived at the spot, took the body into custody and sent it to Badshah Khan hospital for post-mortem, an officer said. According to police, the deceased was in a relationship with a woman from Sanjay Colony for about five years.

“The couple had planned to enter into wedlock, and their families had even discussed the matter. However, the woman had been refusing to marry the deceased for some time, causing him mental distress,” the police said.

Around 5 pm on Sunday, the deceased chatted with the woman on WhatsApp. He then made a video call, and hanged himself while on camera. The woman, who witnessed the incident, immediately called the deceased’s friends. They then arrived at his house and found him dead, hanging from a noose inside his room.

The deceased was said to be alone at home at the time. His father had passed away some years ago, and his mother was away in Ujjain. The incident is being investigated in detail, a senior police officer said.