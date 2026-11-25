Tension prevailed in Dhanda Kheri village of Jind district on Tuesday after the administration deployed JCB machines to clear standing crops for a high-voltage transmission line project, triggering a confrontation between protesting farmers and police.

The police detained around 50 farmers and took them to the police lines, though they were reportedly released later in the night. (HT FIle) more less

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The police detained around 50 farmers and took them to the police lines, though they were reportedly released later in the night.

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According to the information, the transmission line is being laid from Sikar in Rajasthan to Jind and further towards Sonepat and other locations. Farmers have been opposing the land acquisition process, alleging that the administration failed to ensure fair and uniform compensation for the acquired land.

The farmers claimed a wide disparity in compensation, with some landowners being offered more than ₹1 crore while others were allegedly offered only a few lakh rupees.

According to farmers, a large solar power plant is being set up in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and a high-voltage transmission network is being developed to supply electricity to Jind, Sonipat and other locations.

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{{^usCountry}} Sushil Kumar, a farmer from Dariawala village whose standing crops were damaged during the operation on Tuesday, alleged that the administration had destroyed their hard-earned produce without consulting them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sushil Kumar, a farmer from Dariawala village whose standing crops were damaged during the operation on Tuesday, alleged that the administration had destroyed their hard-earned produce without consulting them. {{/usCountry}}

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They demanded that the administration consult with affected landowners and finalise compensation rates before proceeding with land acquisition and construction work.

The protesters warned of intensifying their agitation if their demands were not addressed. Officials, however, maintained that compensation was being paid according to the prescribed rules. They said the farmers were adamant about their demands, leading to their detention. Officials added that those dissatisfied with the compensation could approach the commissioner through an appeal.

Farmers have announced they will stage a dharna (sit-in protest) on Koth Road starting Wednesday to press their demands. Meanwhile, police remain deployed in the village to prevent any further clashes during the ongoing work.

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