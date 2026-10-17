Farmers to march to Chandigarh on Dec 7 over unmet demands

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) announced on Saturday that it will launch an indefinite protest in Chandigarh starting December 7. It accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of failing to honour its commitment to resolve the demands of farmers and labourers by the October 15 deadline.

The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of the revised land pooling policy and resolution of Punjab’s river water disputes under the riparian principle. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While addressing mediapersons at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35, morcha leaders said that tractor-trailers would head towards Chandigarh to launch a pakka morcha if the government failed to convene a meeting and resolve their demands before December 7.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The key demands include a government procurement guarantee for basmati, moong, maize, mustard and potatoes, with prices fixed according to the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50% formula. The morcha also sought a complete loan waiver for farmers and labourers, an interim one-time settlement scheme covering cooperative and land mortgage bank loans, and ₹5 lakh compensation for families of farmers and labourers who died by suicide due to debt.

The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of the revised land pooling policy and resolution of Punjab’s river water disputes under the riparian principle. They also sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and farm leaders, including those related to stubble burning, and a settlement of issues arising from the Shambhu and Khanauri protests.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Other demands include Punjab assembly resolutions seeking the scrapping of free trade agreements, including the proposed India-US pact, withdrawal of amendments to central electricity, seed and cooperative laws, and reopening of the India-Pakistan trade corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other demands include Punjab assembly resolutions seeking the scrapping of free trade agreements, including the proposed India-US pact, withdrawal of amendments to central electricity, seed and cooperative laws, and reopening of the India-Pakistan trade corridor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Morcha leaders alleged that despite assurances during previous meetings, the government had failed to deliver on its commitments, leaving them with no option but to intensify the agitation.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, Lakhwinder Singh Waryam Nangal and representatives of several farmer, labourer and youth organisations addressed mediapersons.