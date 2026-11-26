Fatehabad superintendent of police (SP) Nikita Khattar is taking grievance redressal closer to people, providing residents of Tohana and adjoining areas direct access to the district’s top cop, helping them avoid repeated visits to police stations or the nearly 60-km journey to the district headquarters.

The sessions are held at the old DSP office in Tohana’s sadar police station. (HT Photo) more less

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Launched on September 24, the weekly open sessions by the SP have so far recorded seven hearings, drawing more than 300 visitors and receiving 140 complaints. Most of the complaints relate to domestic violence, highlighting the need for accessible channels through which women and other vulnerable complainants can seek police intervention.

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The sessions are held at the old DSP office in Tohana’s sadar police station. The initiative benefits residents of Tohana, Jakhal, Damkora, Himmatpura and adjoining villages along the Punjab-Haryana border, who would otherwise have to travel to Fatehabad to approach senior police officers.

The response has been encouraging since the first hearing. The inaugural session was attended by 35 people, and seven complaints were received. Attendance rose to 85 in the next session, with 30 complaints. Across all seven sessions held in the last two months, the police have recorded over 300 visitors and 140 complaints. The latest session, held on Thursday, saw 80 people attend and 32 complaints received.

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{{^usCountry}} While complaints of domestic violence dominate the sessions, residents have also approached the SP with grievances involving assault, threats, property disputes, and alleged inaction at the police station level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While complaints of domestic violence dominate the sessions, residents have also approached the SP with grievances involving assault, threats, property disputes, and alleged inaction at the police station level. {{/usCountry}}

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Fatehabad police officer Vinod Kumar said that the initiative was taken after Rajkumar, a specially-abled man, reached Fatehabad to meet the SP regarding his brother’s complaint of assault. Noticing him, the SP subsequently contacted the Sadar Tohana station house officer and directed immediate action. She then decided to hold an open session in Tohana.

“The initiative was launched after we realised that residents of the Tohana region had to travel nearly 60 km to Fatehabad to register their complaints with senior police officers. These open sessions are aimed at bridging that gap,” SP Nikita Khattar said.

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“The police were responsible not only for curbing crime but also for addressing people’s grievances with sensitivity. The objective of the sessions was to provide citizens with a comfortable platform to voice their concerns and strengthen transparency and accountability in police functioning,” she added.