Ludhiana police file abetment case nine months after girl’s death

Nine months after the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Meharban police on Sunday lodged a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified accused. The father of the victim alleged that someone has murdered his daughter and hanged the body from the ceiling fan to make it look like a suicide. (Getty images)

The FIR has been lodged after the father of the victim had approached Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

However, the father of the victim alleged that someone has murdered his daughter and hanged the body from the ceiling fan to make it look like a suicide.

The complainant, who is a resident of Hawas village, stated that he is in the business of shuttering. He is divorced and has been living with his two daughters, aged 14-year-old and 7-year-old. He said that on July 17, 2022, he had taken his brother to hospital following a snake bite. After some time, he received a call from his niece, who asked him to reach home immediately.

“When I reached home, I was shocked to see my elder daughter hanging from the ceiling fan. Her knees were touching the table and the knot of the dupatta by with she was hanging, was very loose. I rushed her to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. I suspected that she was murdered and then hanged from the ceiling fan,” said the complainant.

“I made a complaint to the police, but to no avail. I went pillar to post to get the FIR lodged, but no one paid heed. Eventually, I approached the DGP, who marked an enquiry in the matter after which the police lodged an abetment to suicide case. I still suspect it was a murder and I will pursue the case to bring justice to my daughter,” he added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jasroop Kaur Bath, who investigated the case, said that the autopsy report and forensic science reports suggested that the girl had hanged herself following which a case of abetment to suicide under section 306 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused at Meharban police station.