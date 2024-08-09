Father-son duo ends life in Chandigarh’s Sector 20

A 58-year-old man and his 28-year-old son allegedly ended their lives by consuming a poisonous substance at their house in Sector 20 on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. According to police officials familiar with the case, both the father and son had been suffering from severe health issues for a long time, with both undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Chandigarh. (Getty image)

The duo was found unconscious in the morning by their 20-year-old domestic help, who had been living with them for one and a half years.

According to police officials familiar with the case, both the father and son had been suffering from severe health issues for a long time, with both undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Their domestic help recounted, “I woke up at 4.30 am to get a glass of water. I noticed something unusual as the room door was half open, and both of them appeared unconscious. When I entered the room, I found them both sitting opposite to each other but unresponsive, with a pesticide bottle nearby. I immediately rushed outside the home and raised the alarm.”

Police said the father had not been earning and had been solely caring for his son for many years. He was running the household from the rent collected from the paying guest facility on the first and second floors of their house. The property was passed through his father, who was an advocate, and mother, a teacher.

The 58-year-old rarely left the house. The son, bedridden for the past 10 years, had developed bedsores due to his condition, and the father’s health was also deteriorating after he met with an accident.

Upon receiving the domestic help’s call, police arrived at the scene and transported the unconscious father and son to GMSH-16, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. No suicide note was found at the scene.

Preliminary reports suggest that the family had been enduring a difficult time, with the father and son both battling serious illnesses. The situation was further compounded by the fact that the 58-year-old’s wife had left the family some time ago, leaving them in a state of deep distress.

Police shifted the bodies to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be determined once the post-mortem report is available. Police seized mobile phones of the duo and their help for further scrutiny. The matter is being probed from all possible angles, they said.