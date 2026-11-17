Heaps of uncleared garbage generated during the festive season continue to rot across various parts of the city for over a week, exposing planning lapses on the part of the municipal corporation Ludhiana.

Garbage lying in the open in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT)

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According to MC estimates, the city generates approximately 1,100 metric tonnes of waste daily. A figure that spikes significantly during festivals, overwhelming the municipal waste management apparatus.

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Municipal health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra, who oversees waste management in two of the MCL’s four zones, stated that compactor sites remain stretched to capacity.

“The compactor sites are full. And it takes around three hours before all the garbage at one compactor site can be processed enough to be taken to the final processing plant in Jamalpur,” Dr Malhotra said, adding that private collectors were forced to dump refuse around the sites as they were already overflowing.

He added that the civic body has not operated the heavy machinery required to lift bulk waste since the compactor sites became operational two years ago.

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{{^usCountry}} “We don’t have the machinery required to lift the garbage, especially in such huge quantities,” he said MC is currently arranging the necessary equipment and the remaining heaps will soon be cleared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We don’t have the machinery required to lift the garbage, especially in such huge quantities,” he said MC is currently arranging the necessary equipment and the remaining heaps will soon be cleared. {{/usCountry}}

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Councillor from Ward 26 and finance and contracts committee member Gaurav Bhatti criticised MC’s lack of foresight.

“Is this the first Diwali this city has seen? Don’t they know that the garbage will increase during the festival season?” Bhatti asked, adding that advanced planning would have prevented the widespread accumulation of filth across the city.