Filling stations across Ludhiana go on 24-hour strike

The fuel filling stations across Ludhiana district were closed on Sunday amid a 24-hour strike by petroleum dealers seeking an increase in commissions. The strike, which began at 6 am on Sunday, continued till 6 am on Monday. Petrol pumps in the city remained closed for 24 hours on Sunday as the petroleum dealers have announced a protest seeking hike in the commission in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

District Petroleum Dealers Association general secretary Ashish Garg said the strike was called due to the long-standing issue of stagnant dealer commissions.

“There are at least 408 petrol pumps across the district. We have announced a 24-hour strike from Sunday 6 am till Monday at the same time. It has been years since our commission has been increased. Both Centre and oil companies keep passing the buck and no one does anything about it,” Garg said.

Garg emphasised that the current commission rate is a mere 2% and argued that it should be increased to at least 5% in view of rising operational costs.

Punjab Petroleum Pump Dealers Association chairperson Ashok Sachdeva echoed the concerns and highlighted that it has been seven years since the last commission hike.

“We have started the protest from Ludhiana from Sunday. It might extend to the entire state from next Sunday if the government takes no decision regarding our demands,” said Sachdeva.

However, most of the fuel stations in the city reopened following a meeting between deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and representatives of the petroleum dealers’ associations. Sawhney assured the dealers of a meeting with senior officials to address their concerns.