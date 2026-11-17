The UT administration has promoted deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ram Gopal to the post of superintendent of police (SP). The promotion is subject to the outcome of the review petition filed before the Supreme Court in the case.

In November 2020, CAT had ordered the UT administration to consider promoting him. (HT File)

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The order was issued by the UT chief secretary on Monday consequent upon the recommendation of the committee formed for this purpose, and in accordance with the provisions of the Own Rank Promotion (ORP) Policy dated July 31, 2015, in compliance with the judgments dated February 10, 2025, passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) as well as the Supreme Court on October 13, 2025.

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According to the order, only his designation will change to SP (executive cadre) and no financial benefit will accrue as a result of the change in designation. He will continue to draw the DSP’s salary.

The DSP had filed his application before the Central Administrative Tribunal as well in December 2024 in which he had stated that he is the senior-most DSP in Chandigarh Police, having been appointed by promotion with effect from June 1, 2009. He sought a stay on the orders to appoint an officer junior to him as commandant of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and superintendent of police (SP), crime (additional charge).

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{{^usCountry}} In November 2020, CAT had ordered the UT administration to consider promoting him. The tribunal quashed the administration’s argument that there was no vacancy for SP (non-IPS) rank in Chandigarh. The administration was given two months to implement the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In November 2020, CAT had ordered the UT administration to consider promoting him. The tribunal quashed the administration’s argument that there was no vacancy for SP (non-IPS) rank in Chandigarh. The administration was given two months to implement the order. {{/usCountry}}

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Ram Gopal is currently serving as the sub-divisional police officer in the central zone.