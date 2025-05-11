Fire breaks out in slum huts in Ambala, 1 dead

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out in slum huts here on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Radha Devi (60), they said. (HT File)

Two other people suffered serious burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital, they said. Both are said to be in a critical condition.

According to the police, a fire broke out in the slum huts near the market committee office of Shahzadpur. The fire engulfed several huts in no time. Some people managed to get out while some were trapped.A fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the blaze. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, police added.