Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire breaks out in slum huts in Ambala, 1 dead

ByPress Trust of India, Ambala
May 11, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Two other people suffered serious burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital, they said. Both are said to be in a critical condition.

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out in slum huts here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Radha Devi (60), they said. (HT File)
The deceased was identified as Radha Devi (60), they said. (HT File)

Two other people suffered serious burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital, they said. Both are said to be in a critical condition.

The deceased was identified as Radha Devi (60), they said.

According to the police, a fire broke out in the slum huts near the market committee office of Shahzadpur. The fire engulfed several huts in no time. Some people managed to get out while some were trapped.A fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the blaze. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, police added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fire breaks out in slum huts in Ambala, 1 dead
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On