A massive fire gutted several shops and residential houses at Sanghni market in the Salooni subdivision of Chamba district late Wednesday night, causing extensive property damage.

Panic gripped the market as locals rushed to the spot and joined firefighting efforts. (HT Photo for representation) more less

Officials said that loss has been estimated at around ₹2.95 crore. “Interim relief of ₹15,000 each has been provided to the owners of 11 shops and houses. Verification of three other properties is underway to ascertain whether they have also suffered damage,” said officiating sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Anil Bhardwaj.

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The fire reportedly started around midnight and quickly spread to adjoining shops, most of which were wooden structures. The blaze destroyed the goods stored inside, leaving shopkeepers and residents little time to salvage their belongings.

Panic gripped the market as locals rushed to the spot and joined firefighting efforts. A team from the Salooni fire department also reached the site and battled the flames with the help of residents for several hours. The fire was brought under control around 2am.