Five dead, 12 injured in Bhiwani, Kaithal mishaps

Two people, including a 20-year-old NEET aspirant, were killed and 12 others injured after a crowded private bus overturned near Prem Nagar village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Friday evening, police said.

The police said around 60 passengers were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred. Passengers have alleged negligence by the driver. (HT File)

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The private bus was travelling from Bhiwani to Hansi when the accident occurred around 5.30 pm near a power house at Prem Nagar. According to passengers, the driver allegedly accelerated instead of stopping when a student sought to get off at the village chowk. The bus reportedly went out of control after jumping over a speed breaker, hit a divider and overturned.

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The deceased have been identified as Mohit, 20, a resident of Prem Nagar, and a man from Lohari Jatu village. The identity of the second victim is yet to be established.

Mohit was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and used to travel to Bhiwani for coaching, sarpanch Rajesh Kumar said.

Residents from nearby areas rushed to the spot and helped pull passengers out of the overturned bus. Police arrived shortly afterwards, and the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital. Among the injured were Krishan, Usha and Naveen from Bawani Khera; Beer Singh and Somesh from Lohari Jatu; Naveen from Hansi; and Rahul from Indiwali, besides others. The bus conductor sustained serious injuries, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anup Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} The police said around 60 passengers were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred. Passengers have alleged negligence by the driver. Police said further investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said around 60 passengers were travelling in the bus when the accident occurred. Passengers have alleged negligence by the driver. Police said further investigation was underway. {{/usCountry}}

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Car rams into tree, three dead

Karnal Three men including two brothers were killed in a road accident near Narad village on Karnal Road in Kaithal after their car allegedly rammed into a tree on the roadside during the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek, 29 and Rakshat, 27, both brothers and residents of Khurana Road, Kaithal, and Krishan Kumar, 32, a resident of Indira Colony in the Kalayat area of the district. Krishan was their neighbour and a family friend.

Abhishek and Rakshat were the great-grandsons of Bhagat Ram Bata, a former two-time Congress MLA from Kalayat.

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Police said the car was severely damaged in the accident and the bodies were trapped inside the vehicle. On receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and the three victims were taken to the Civil Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased’s uncle Sushil Kumar said that the three men had gone to Karnal for some work and they were informed about the accident early morning by the police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rohtas Kumar said that the bodies were handed over to the families after the post-mortem examinations.

“So far it has come to light that the car got unbalanced and hit the tree. A police team is currently working to determine the cause of the incident. The actual reason for the accident will only become clear once the investigation is complete,” he said.

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