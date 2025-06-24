Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Five Punjab-cadre IPS officers promoted as DIGs

ByHT Correspondents
Jun 24, 2025 04:18 PM IST

Nanak Singh, Gaurav Garg, Deepak Hilori, Gurmeet Chauhan and Naveen Saini have been promoted as deputy inspector generals of police.

The Punjab government on Tuesday promoted five IPS officers of the 2011 batch to the rank of deputy inspector general of police (DIG).

According to the notification, Nanak Singh, Gaurav Garg, Deepak Hilori, Gurmeet Chauhan and Naveen Saini have been promoted.

“This promotion would be subject to pending writ petitions/court orders/compliance reports in the Punjab and Haryana high court,” the order read.

Nanak Singh and Deepak Hilori are being promoted subject to the condition that the actual financial benefits and all future increments shall accrue only after the completion of the mid-career training programme phase.

The orders said as a necessary safeguard, the promotion of Gurmit Singh Chauhan and Naveen Saini would be subject to the review of the select list/re-determination of seniority/re-assignment of the year of allotment of IPS officers by the ministry of home affairs, if any.

“In view of the recommendations of the screening committee for this promotion, the name of Vivek Sheel Soni (2011 batch) has been kept in sealed cover due to the pendency of disciplinary proceedings against him. The sealed cover shall be opened after the termination of the disciplinary proceedings against the officer,” the order said.

As both Gaurav Garg and Deepak Hilori are on central deputation, they will be entitled only to the notional benefits and the actual benefits would be admissible as and when they join duty in the state government.

