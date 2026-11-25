With winter gradually setting in, parts of the city could witness fog over the coming days, even as night temperatures are expected to dip into single digits by the end of the week.

The possibility of fog comes amid a gradual change in wind direction, with cool northerly to northwesterly winds blowing in from the mountains. (HT File) more less

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is likely at isolated places in Chandigarh and Haryana on November 27 and 28.

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The possibility of fog comes amid a gradual change in wind direction, with cool northerly to northwesterly winds blowing in from the mountains.

These winds are expected to bring a further fall of 1-2°C in temperatures over the next three to four days, making mornings and evenings colder.

The minimum temperature in the tricity is forecast to drop to 9°C on November 27, before settling around 10°C over the following two days.

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, is likely to remain around 26°C till November 29. No rainfall is expected, with dry weather conditions forecast across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula over the next five days.

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{{^usCountry}} The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.3°C on Tuesday, 2°C above normal, while the minimum settled at 10.1°C, one degree below normal. No rainfall was recorded during the past 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.3°C on Tuesday, 2°C above normal, while the minimum settled at 10.1°C, one degree below normal. No rainfall was recorded during the past 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has forecast dry weather across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till November 30.

Dense fog is also likely at isolated places in Punjab from November 25 to 28, while Chandigarh and Haryana may experience similar conditions on November 27 and 28