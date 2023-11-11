: In an effort to check adulteration in food, especially sweets, during the festival season, Ludhiana’s food safety team has conducted a series of raids since November 1 on food manufacturing units in the city. Food safety team holds raids in Ludhiana, collects 66 food samples

The crackdown resulted in the inspection of four food manufacturing units dealing with milk and milk products, including one unit producing sweet ‘petha’.

A total of 66 food samples were collected during these surprise raids, primarily from sweet shops across Ludhiana. The samples have been sent for testing, and the results are awaited by authorities.

Dr. Ripudaman Kaur, district health officer, said, “Following directives from higher authorities, the food safety department conducted several inspections across Ludhiana to maintain strict vigilance on food preparation, especially during Diwali. While a significant number of shops and outlets inspected were found to be compliant with department guidelines, various establishments were operating without proper licensing and have been warned to rectify this immediately.”

Highlighting the urgency in taking action against potential violators, Dr. Kaur said, “Though the reports take 14 days to come, we mark the suspicious samples in a special way to expedite their testing. This ensures that action can be taken against violators in a timely manner.”

In a recent inspection on Tuesday, the district health department team visited a manufacturing unit in the Basant Avenue area. The owner of the unit was challaned for unhygienic conditions and improper storage of cheese, curd, and butter. The team, led by the district health officer, discovered that food products were being produced under ‘extremely unhygienic conditions’. Approximately 400 litres of milk stored in poor conditions was destroyed on the spot, and a challan was issued to the unit owner.

Food safety officer Satwinder Singh urged consumers to exercise caution. He said, “Consumers must scrutinise food labels for expiry dates, ingredients, and nutritive values. When purchasing traditional sweets, especially those with vibrant colours, be cautious as they may contain excessive colour additives.”

