Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kiran Choudhry slams government over ‘inadequate’ arrangements for wheat procurement

Kiran Choudhry slams government over ‘inadequate’ arrangements for wheat procurement

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 17, 2023 10:43 PM IST

At a briefing, Kiran Choudhry alleged that mustard crop is selling at ₹4,500 to ₹5,000 per quintal in various mandis of Haryana as against the minimum support price of ₹5,450 per quintal and officials of procurement agencies were hands in glove with oil millers to facilitate farmers’ exploitation.

Former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry on Monday expressed dismay at the “inadequate” arrangements for the procurement of wheat and other rabi crops by the Haryana and Union government.

Former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry on Monday expressed dismay at the “inadequate” arrangements for the procurement of wheat and other rabi crops by the Haryana and Union government. (HT File Photo)
Former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry on Monday expressed dismay at the “inadequate” arrangements for the procurement of wheat and other rabi crops by the Haryana and Union government. (HT File Photo)

At a briefing, the Congress leader alleged that mustard crop is selling at 4,500 to 5,000 per quintal in various mandis of Haryana as against the minimum support price of 5,450 per quintal and officials of procurement agencies were hands in glove with oil millers to facilitate farmers’ exploitation. She said the BJP’s promise to give MSP as per C-2 formula of MS Swaminathan recommendations is a “pipedream and a jumla”.

Choudhry said due to the untimely rain, hailstorm and inclement weather, there has been extensive loss to wheat and other rabi crops in the state. As per news reports, farmers have reported loss to 17.15 lakh acres of standing wheat crops on the e- kshatipurti portal. The actual loss could be much more, as many farmers are not IT savvy and cannot access the official portal. She expressed dissatisfaction over the “slow pace” of special girdawari done by patwaris to assess loss to crops on account of the natural calamity. She demanded that additional staff be deployed for this purpose and special girdawari done on war-footing as no girdawari can be done after wheat harvesting is over.

“Due to natural calamity, the wheat grain has shrivelled in size, lost lustre and has a higher moisture content. The Union government has put a condition that the wheat with relaxed specifications and norms will be purchased at discounted rates for which six slabs have been created. In view of the natural calamity, farmers should not bear any loss on account of loss of lustre or grain size of wheat. In view of the rising debt burden of the state government, this burden should be borne by the Union government,” the former minister said.

She said at present the assessment of damage to crops was being done at three levels - patwaris, the agriculture department and satellite data of HARSAC . “This process being too cumbersome is likely to cause harassment to farmers. They should be given the option of submitting their claims manually in all offices, besides having access to online portals,’’ she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out