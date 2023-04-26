‘A true leader who always had interests of his constituents at heart’

Though people of the state remember former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as a strong and down-to-earth leader, those who were close to the SAD patriarch remember him as a fine human being and a dear friend. Badal, who served as Punjab’s chief minister five times, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. (HT File Photo)

Badal had a strong connection with Ludhiana as some of his close friends live in the city and he had contested elections in 1997 from the Kila Raipur constituency of Ludhiana.

Former chairman-cum-managing director of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) KD Chaudhary remembers Badal as a great leader and a special human being.

“He was a true leader who always had the interests of his constituents at heart. He was always accessible to the people and worked tirelessly to improve their lives,” Chaudhary said.

“We will miss him dearly. He was polite to officials and never interfered in their work. When I was posted as a chairman-cum-managing director of the PSPCL, I was given a free hand to work. He never asked me to favour anyone. Even while communicating with lower-rung officials during ‘sangat darshan programmes’, he used to give respect to them by suffixing ‘ji’ with their names,” he said.

“He used to remain calm all the time and never lost his cool,” he added.

Bhagwan Singh, a trader, who was close to Badal, gets emotional on remembering him.

“He had planted a sapling in the lawn of my house seven years ago as a mark of friendship. The sapling has grown into a tree. I will remember him whenever I will sit under the tree,” he said.

“I had met him for the first time in 1977 when he was agriculture minister at the Centre. I was part of a delegation of traders. He had solved the matter. Later, when he was arrested during the Emergency, I went to meet him in the Tihar Jail. When Badal had contested assembly elections from the Kila Raipur constituency in 1997, he had started the campaign from my house. Later, he attended each and every function of our family. We used to go to wish him on his birthday every year,” he added.

He added that he had wished Badal on his birthday on December 8, 2022. “Despite his poor health, Badal used to spare time to speak to me on the phone,” he said.

Whenever Badal used to visit Ludhiana, he preferred to stay at Bhagwan Singh’s house instead of staying at circuit house or some hotel.

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, while remembering the SAD patriarch, said Badal saab was not only a great leader, but also a wonderful human being. He always had time for his friends and treated everyone with kindness and respect. He will be remembered not only for his political accomplishments but also for his humanity.

He added that as the state of Punjab mourns the loss of one of its most beloved leaders, many are reflecting on the positive impact that Badal had on the state and its people. Though his physical presence may be gone, his memory and legacy will undoubtedly live on.

Badal had thousands of admirers in the city, cutting across all the parties. Harbhajan Singh Dang, district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, said Badal was man of his words. He had deep connections with all the party workers, and he used to know most of them by their names.

