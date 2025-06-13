Four arrested in connection with death of Barnala villager

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of Baljinder Singh alias Gandhi whose body was found on the Barnala-Mansa road on June 8, deputy superintendent of police Satvir Singh said on Thursday. Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of Baljinder Singh alias Gandhi whose body was found on the Barnala-Mansa road on June 8, deputy superintendent of police Satvir Singh said on Thursday. (Representational image)

Singh stated that the deceased was identified as Baljinder Singh alias Gandhi, a resident of Dhanaula Khurd. Based on the statement of the deceased’s father, Satpal Singh, a first information report was registered on June 10 under sections 105, 115(2), and 3(5) of the BNS at Barnala Police Station. The FIR named Baljinder Singh alias Geda, Gurdeep Singh alias Laddu, Ajay Sharma, Jailo Kaur, Gurdeep Singh Kothe Dullat, and Preet Singh alias Bhundi.

The DSP confirmed that three of the accused, Geda, Laddu, and Ajay Sharma were arrested on June 10 while Jailo Kaur was arrested on June 11.

During the investigation, it came to light that Gandhi’s associates, Geda and Laddu allegedly took drugs from Ajay Sharma and Jailo Kaur and administered an excessive amount to Gandhi, leading to his death.

The post-mortem report indicated injuries to the deceased. Family members claimed that Dullat and Preet Singh had previously assaulted Gandhi, and it is possible that they were responsible for the current injuries as well.

The DSP said raids are being conducted to nab Dullat and Preet Singh.