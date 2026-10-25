Four held in Zirakpur vehicle theft case

Zirakpur police have arrested four men on Saturday in a vehicle theft case and recovered a stolen motorcycle and a scooty.

The four accused were produced before a court, which granted police three days’ remand for further investigation. (HT File)

Police registered an FIR under Sections 303(2) (punishment for theft) and 317(2) (retaining stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Zirakpur police station after Rehan, a resident of Bal­tana, reported that his motorcycle had been stolen outside a shop on October 14.

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According to the complaint, Rehan had parked his Hero Splendor before going to watch a Ramlila performance. When he returned around 1.30am, he found the motorcycle missing.

During the investigation, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh-led police team intercepted three men on a motorcycle at a checkpoint near the slip road from Chandigarh. The men allegedly tried to turn back after seeing the police team, which then apprehended them.

Police identified the three as Davinder Sahu, 20, and Satyam, 21, both residents of Bishanpura, and Suraj Kumar alias Nikhil, 22, a resident of Preet Colony, Zirakpur. The team recovered Rehan’s motorcycle, bearing registration number UP20AQ4025, from them.

During further questioning, police named a fourth accused, Alex Jacob, 25, a resident of Ravindra Enclave in Baltana. Police said they also recovered a scooty bearing registration number HR03T8123, from him. The four accused were produced before a court, which granted police three days’ remand for further investigation.

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