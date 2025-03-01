Four illegal colonies, one warehouse razed in Panchkula

Four illegal colonies in villages Battor, Jitpur, and Tibbi Majra, along with one unauthorized warehouse in Garhi Kotaha, were razed during a demolition drive carried out by the district town planner (DTP) team in controlled areas of Barwala and Raipur Rani. The district town planning team carrying out demolition of an illegal warehouse in Garhi Kotaha village in Panchkula on Friday. (HT Photo)

Officials said that prior notices were issued to the defaulters, but since they failed to remove the illegal structures, the department took strict action.

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of assistant town planners Ashok Kumar and Dimpy, junior engineer Deepak Kumar, duty magistrate Narendra Phogat, sub-divisional engineer, police housing corporation, Panchkula, amid a heavy police force

The DTP said that any construction or colony development without prior approval from the director of town and country planning department, Haryana, would face strict legal action. The administration has urged the public not to purchase houses or shops in unauthorized colonies to avoid financial losses and help curb illegal constructions.