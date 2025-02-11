Four immigration agents booked in Kurukshetra

Three agents booked for duping family of ₹1.20 cr Three agents booked for duping family of ₹ 1.20 cr (HT File)

The Kurukshetra police have booked four immigration agents for duping two families on the pretext of sending them to the US. Complainant Paramjeet Singh alleged that three agents duped him and his family of ₹1.20 crore by promising him a job in the US. While Vikas Kumar of Jognakhera village has alleged that Amit Panjeta, a resident of Jainpur, Kurukshetra, duped him of ₹40 lakhs on the pretext of sending him to US for a job.

Paramjeet Singh, his wife and two minor children were among the 33 deportees from Haryana who returned to India on a US military flight. Singh claimed that during their journey, he was subjected to electric shocks, while his family faced starvation and beatings for several days.

Based on the complaint by Singh, a resident of Haibatpur village in Karnal, now living in Parsuram Colony, Thanesar, Kurukshetra, the Kurukshetra police have registered an FIR at the Kurukshetra University police station under IPC sections 34, 370, 406 and 420, along with Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act against Salinder Bhura, a resident of Kirmach, along with Jinda and Rinku.

The complainant alleged that the agents promised him safe passage to the US and a job opportunity in May 2024 and duped him of ₹1.20 crore.

As per the FIR, the accused took Paramjeet and his family to Delhi airport on December 21, 2024, where two others joined them, after which they travelled to Italy, then Paris, while maintaining contact with the accused via WhatsApp.

“Eventually, they reached Mexico, where they were confined to a room. Their passports and phones were confiscated, and they were subjected to electric shocks, were kept hungry for over six days and were even beaten regularly. The men threatened to harm my children if the remaining payment was not made,” he told the police.

Singh said that on January 15, 2025, he managed to call his cousin for help, after which three men including Bhura and Rinku collected ₹70 lakh in cash, which was captured on CCTV.

However, instead of being released from confinement, they were taken to the US-Mexico border on January 22, 2025, where their phones were reset, passports returned, and they were asked to cross the border on their own.

Upon entering the US, they were immediately detained by the authorities and were mistreated till they were deported to India.

he Karnal police have already registered three cases against four men. A fourth case was registered at Civil Lines police station. However, no arrest has been made so far in any of the cases.