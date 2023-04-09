Four killed, two hurt in Karnal road accident

Four persons were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident on the NH-44 near Taraori town of Karnal district, the police said on Saturday. Four persons were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident on the NH-44 near Taraori town of Karnal district, the police said on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The police said the accident took place at 2 am on Saturday when they had parked their car on the roadside to replace its punctured tyre and a speeding canter hit them.

The deceased have been identified as Kunal Kumar, Ashwini and Micky, all residents of Amritsar in Punjab, and Tarun Katyal of Jhajjar in Haryana. The police said the deceased were in their 30s. The injured, Parth Kumar and Pankaj, both residents of Karnal, have been hospitalised.

The investigation officer said Kunal, Ashwini Micky and Tarun were going to Delhi in a car and when they reached near Taraori, their car tyre got punctured. Meanwhile, Parth and Pankaj, who were behind them in another car, stopped to help them to change the tyre when a speeding canter coming from the rear side hit their car, leaving them critically injured. They were rushed to a hospital by the police and locals and Kunal, Micky and Tarun were declared brought dead, while Ashwini succumbed to his injuries at the PGIMS, Rohtak.

Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Taraori police station, said on the statement of the injured, a case has been registered against the canter driver, Sanju, a resident of Menpuri in Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code.

He said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination. The investigation is on.