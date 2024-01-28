Four Nepalese men killed in road accident in Sonepat
The deceased have been identified as Kamal, Arjun, Aman and Bahadur, all from Nepal and worked at a banquet hall in Sonepat
Four Nepal nationalists died, while one was injured when a speeding car hit their two-wheelers in Sonepat on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.
Sonepat Civil lines police station inspector Ravinder Kumar said that the incident took place around saturday midnight when a speeding car hit four cyclists and a scooterist, resulting in on the spot death of four and one sustained injuries.
“ The speeding car then rammed into a shop and its three occupants sustained injuries, who also undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. We have registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence on the complaint of the injured who was riding a bicycle,” he added.
According to the SHO, the car was speeding when the incident happened. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at civil hospital Sonepat.