 Four Nepalese men killed in road accident in Sonepat
Four Nepalese men killed in road accident in Sonepat

Four Nepalese men killed in road accident in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 29, 2024 05:32 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Kamal, Arjun, Aman and Bahadur, all from Nepal and worked at a banquet hall in Sonepat

Four Nepal nationalists died, while one was injured when a speeding car hit their two-wheelers in Sonepat on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The car occupants were also injured after the car rammed into a shop. (HT Photo)
The car occupants were also injured after the car rammed into a shop. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Kamal, Arjun, Aman and Bahadur, all from Nepal and worked at a banquet hall in Sonepat.

Sonepat Civil lines police station inspector Ravinder Kumar said that the incident took place around saturday midnight when a speeding car hit four cyclists and a scooterist, resulting in on the spot death of four and one sustained injuries.

“ The speeding car then rammed into a shop and its three occupants sustained injuries, who also undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. We have registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence on the complaint of the injured who was riding a bicycle,” he added.

According to the SHO, the car was speeding when the incident happened. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at civil hospital Sonepat.

