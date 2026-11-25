Four unidentified men robbed a 55-year-old man and his 24-year-old nephew of their scooter, cash and other belongings after intercepting them near Moti Nagar.

The duo were on their way to Sherpur Chowk to catch a bus to Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding in their hometown. (HT) more less

The duo were on their way to Sherpur Chowk to catch a bus to Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding in their hometown.

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On the complaint of Subhash Chander, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Bhamian Road, the Moti Nagar police have registered a case against unidentified persons on Monday.

In his complaint, Subhash said a wedding function was scheduled in their hometown in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. He and his nephew had left home on their scooter around 5 am to catch a bus from near Sherpur Chowk, with his nephew riding the vehicle.

As they reached near the Moti Nagar flyover, four unidentified men riding a motorcycle intercepted them.

The assailants allegedly threatened the duo with sharp-edged weapons and robbed them of a bag containing clothes and ₹1.30 lakh in cash.

The accused also snatched Subhash’s wallet containing ₹21,000 and some identity documents. Before fleeing, they took away the victims’ scooter as well.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Ajmer Singh, the investigating officer at Moti Nagar police station, said the robbery took place around 5 am on November 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Ajmer Singh, the investigating officer at Moti Nagar police station, said the robbery took place around 5 am on November 19. {{/usCountry}}

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The victims had initially informed the police before leaving for their hometown to attend the wedding. After returning, Subhash lodged a formal complaint, following which a case under sections 304 and 3(5) of BNS was registered.

The police are examining the circumstances of the robbery and efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.