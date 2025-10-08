Fresh snowfall in J&K brings down temp, closes highways

Fresh snowfall across the Kashmir hills has caused temperatures to plunge, with some areas like Gulmarg in J&K and Zojila in Ladakh seeing their first sub-zero temperatures of the season. The snowfall and heavy rainfall have also led to the closure of major highways, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, due to landslides and other weather-related hazards, officials said on Tuesday. A view of Aru Valley after fresh snowfall, in Pahalgam on Tuesday. (PTI)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar reported that the snowfall continued overnight after the season’s first snow was recorded in higher reaches on Monday. There was moderate to heavy rainfall in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir.

MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad said: “The Union territory witnessed heavy rainfall in Jammu division while light to moderate rains were observed in Kashmir valley, with snowfall over the hills.” He added: “In the past 24 hours, Udhampur recorded 100.2 mm of rainfall, Batote 98.2 mm, Doda 86 mm, Bhaderwah 77 mm, Banihal 75.8 mm, and Kashmir’s Qazigund 70 mm, while Kukernag recorded 68.9 mm of rainfall.”

According to Ahmad, light to moderate snowfall was recorded over higher reaches, with 2-8 inches of snow accumulating in areas like Pahalgam.

The snowfall and rainfall led to the closure of the main national highway connecting Srinagar and Jammu due to landslides, shooting stones, and mudslides at multiple locations. A traffic official confirmed, “The three other main thoroughfares, including the Srinagar-Leh highway, were also closed for traffic due to snowfall.”

The traffic department further reported that Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road and Sinthan Road are closed due to snow accumulation. “Travellers are advised not to venture out until the roads are fully restored and don’t pay heed to rumours,” the department said in an advisory.

The fresh snowfall brought temperatures down significantly, with several higher reaches experiencing sub-zero temperatures for the first time this season. The MeT update for the evening indicated that the ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir recorded a night temperature of minus 0.4°C, with a daytime temperature of 4.4°C. Meanwhile, in the southern resort of Pahalgam, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 0.6°C and 9.2°C, respectively.

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif shared an update, saying, “The minimum temperature at Zojila Pass dropped to minus 8.0°C with a total snowfall of 6 inches.” Arif posted the information on his Twitter handle, @Kashmir_weather.

The MeT has forecasted further improvement in weather conditions, with brief spells of light rain at a few places expected on Wednesday. Ahmad stated, “From October 9-17, the weather will remain generally dry.”

Farmers have been advised to resume all farm activities starting from October 8. However, Ahmad warned of potential risks, saying, “There is a possibility of landslides and shooting stones at a few vulnerable places.”

As the weather clears and temperatures drop, the impact of the snowfall is expected to affect local life, especially in areas dependent on tourism and agriculture.