Gaddi community hails budget presented by Himachal govt

Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation, Manoj Kumar, on Monday said that in the budget, the chief minister has taken several steps to strengthen the economic condition of farmers, gardeners, cattle herders, sheep herders, and especially the Gaddi community. Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Wool Federation, Manoj Kumar. (HT Photo)

Kumar while addressing media persons in Dharamshala said that the Gaddi community’s sheep rearing business is not just a means of livelihood, but an integral part of Himachal’s rich cultural heritage. He said that he himself had submitted a detailed 14-point proposal to the chief minister, outlining the fundamental problems faced by sheep herders and their solutions.

While presenting the budget, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined that sheep rearers of the state face difficulties in selling wool and the reason for this is that the scientific system of shearing, cleaning, testing, grading, and packing of wool has not been established till now. He announced a provision of ₹2 crore for creating this system in collaboration with non-Governmental organisations related to sheep rearing and farmer producer organisations.

Sukhu has also announced a Support Price of ₹100 rupees per kilogram for wool under the market stabilisation scheme. If sheep rearers get a market price lower than this value, then the government will provide compensation for the difference between the sale price and 100 rupees through DBT.

Manoj Kumar said these decisions are no less than a lifeline for the Gaddi community and will improve their standard of living. “CM has also proposed a comprehensive and visionary project for sheep herders, costing approximately ₹300 crore. This will provide life insurance of ₹10 lakh to sheep herders, providing security to those working in risky areas,” Kumar added.