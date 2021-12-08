Gajendra Chauhan appointed V-C of Rohtak’s varsity of performing arts

Former television actor Gajendra Chauhan, 65, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is the chancellor of the university, appointed Chauhan to the post for three years, according to a notification from the Haryana Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

With the appointment of Chauhan, who is known for his portrayal of Yudhishthira in the historical TV series Mahabharat, Maharshi Dayanand University vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh will be relieved of the additional charge of the V-C.

Chauhan had a controversial stint as a chairman of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 2015. He was appointed to the post in June 2015 for three years, with retrospective effect from March 2014. However, following widespread protests against him by FTII students and alumni, who felt it was the government’s attempt to “saffronise the institute“, he could assume office only in January 2016, thereby getting only a 15-month tenure. He was replaced by actor Anupam Kher in October 2017.