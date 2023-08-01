Gangsters Bains, Jindi frequently changed locations: Ludhiana cops

Gangsters Puneet Bains and Jatinder Jindi, who had become a headache for the Ludhiana police, revealed that they were changing their locations frequently to avoid being traced. The accused also told the police that they refrained from using mobile phones during their proclamation. Gangsters Bains and Jindi were collecting weapons to eradicate their rivals. (HT FILE)

Bains and Jindi were arrested by Ludhiana police a couple of days ago and a total of nine illegal pistols, and ammunition were recovered from the accused. While Jindi was wanted by the police in 18 cases, Bains was facing trial in 12 cases.

According to police officials, during the proclamation they stayed at different locations. Bains was hiding near Zirakpur, while Jindi kept on moving near Hoshiarpur. The gangsters also told the police that they did not use mobile phones to avoid being traced. They met very few people. They had come to Ludhiana several times, but mostly during the night and for a short period of time.

Further, the accused told the police that as they have many rivals, they were collecting weapons to eradicate their rivals.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police expect more important information from the gangsters. The police will bring the gangsters on production warrants for questioning in cases lodged against them. Some members of their gangs are already in jail in different cases. More arrests are expected.

Jindi had released a video alleging the police of implicating him in forged cases.

