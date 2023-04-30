Ludhiana: Panic, fear grips Giaspura

Panic spread among the residents of Sua Road in Giaspura after foul smell engulfed the area following a gas leak that claimed the lives of 11 people. NDRF, police and medical teams during the rescue operation after gas leak incident at Sua road, Giaspura area in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh?HT)

At least 80 families, who were living near the spot from where the gas leaked, temporarily moved to the houses of their relatives and friends in other parts of the city.

According to initial reports, the gas leaked from a block with different establishments, including a cold drink store, a grocery store and a medical clinic.

The markets in the area bore a deserted look as the police did not allow the shopkeepers to open their shops.

Giaspura is densely populated with majority of residents being labourers, who work in different industries. The area is surrounded by factories from all four sides.

According to locals, they woke up with a foul smell hovering in the air and they gradually realised the gravity of the situation.

Umesh Kumar, a local, said that he woke up around 7.30am and noticed a strong smell and a headache. Kumar said that he assumed that a garbage truck was parked outside his house.

When he came to the balcony of the house, he found police vehicles and ambulances running around.

“I rushed outside where police personnel informed him about the tragedy and advised to stay inside or go to some safe place. We locked all doors and windows and stayed in for some time,” said Umesh Kumar.

“As my parents were feeling uneasy due to the gas leak, we have decided to go to our relatives who live in some other area of the city,” he added.

Om Parkash, 56, a shopkeeper, said that he noticed a strong smell when he came to open the shop. The police personnel stopped him from opening the shop and advised him to stay inside.

“When I switched on the TV, the news channels were showing the news about the tragedy in our area. We panicked and it reminded me of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. I was young at that time but I remember the pictures shown on the news,” said Parkash.

Parkash said that his younger brother, who lives in Shimlapuri area, has asked them to shift to his place till the situation normalises.

Ishwarjot Cheema, who unsuccessfully contested assembly election from Ludhiana South Constituency on Congress ticket, said that the incident is the result of negligence of government departments. He demanded a fair investigation and a murder case against the culprits.

He also asked the government to increase compensation money for the families who had lost their kin in the tragedy.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said it was apprehended that someone disposed of some chemicals in the sewerage which led to the emission of the toxic gas.

“A cat was also found dead at the incident site,” said Sidhu.

