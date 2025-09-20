Gift of tradition: PM Modi purchases ‘pulla’ for priests of Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has purchased traditional hemp slippers (pulla) made in Himachal Pradesh that he presented to the priests of the Baba Vishwanath Temple in Kashi. Pulla are made from the bark (fibre) of hemp branches and are considered pure. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“Modi paid ₹12,000 from his own account to two women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for the purchase of ‘pulla,’ traditional handcrafted hemp slippers, for priests of the Kashi Vishwanath temple,” said former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday while sharing that the PM had called him and asked him to send these.

Pulla are traditional slippers . They are made from the bark (fibre) of hemp branches and are considered pure. They are used in religious ceremonies and temples. In the mountains, people use them indoors in winter season. Pulla are made in some areas of Kullu and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Women’s self-help groups are now also making them. They are in high demand during ceremonies dedicated to deities in various regions of the state, as walking with deities wearing shoes is not permitted.

“I received a call from the Prime Minister enquiring about the ‘pulla’ made in Himachal. He mentioned that during his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he noticed the priests performing rituals barefoot in intense cold conditions, as shoes and sandals were not permitted inside the temple. However, ‘pulla’ is allowed because they are considered ‘pure’. He expressed his intention to send these slippers for the priests,” Thakur stated.

After learning about the two SHGs in his Seraj constituency that make the ‘pulla,’ Jai Ram coordinated with them to knit the slippers. He gathered the finished products and arranged for them to be sent to the prime minister’s office without initially providing a bill..

“Once the PM received the ‘pulla,’ he called me and inquired about the bill. I was reluctant and asked if it was necessary, to which he replied, ‘send it, and I will not ask for it again,” Jai Ram said.

After receiving the bills, an amount of ₹12,000 was transferred into the bank accounts of the SHGs from the PM’s account, Jai Ram said, adding that he was moved by Modi’s gesture.