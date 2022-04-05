Give Haryana’s water share first, rest can be discussed later: Hooda
Leader of Opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly regarding Chandigarh is against the rights of Haryana, unconstitutional and only a political ‘jumla’.
He said Haryana has inter-state disputes with Punjab over the issues of SYL water, Hindi-speaking areas and the issue of the capital.
“Our priority is that Haryana should first get SYL water as per the Supreme Court’s decision. The remaining issues can be discussed subsequently,” Hooda said after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in New Delhi. The CLP unanimously resolved that Chandigarh will remain the capital of Haryana, as per a party statement.
The Congress MLAs expressed strong objection to the resolution passed by the Punjab assembly staking claim over Chandigarh.
Hooda said the legislature party meeting also opposed the abolition of the permanent membership of Haryana and Punjab in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
“Earlier, the member (power) in BBMB was from Punjab and the member (irrigation) was from Haryana. But this requirement has been done away with in the amended rule. According to the amended rules, now the members can be from any state. This is against the interest of Haryana,” he said.
The leader of Opposition said the Congress will support the resolution being brought in the special session of the Haryana assembly.
